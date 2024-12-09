Nike Air Foamposite Pro Returning In “Pine Green” After 14 Years

The "Pine Green" will shine next holiday season.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is making a bold return in the "Pine Green" colorway next year. This highly anticipated release brings back one of the most iconic Foamposite designs. Originally loved for its futuristic look, this colorway adds a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. The upper features the signature molded Foamposite shell in a striking pine green. Additionally, black accents on the eyestays, laces, and tongue create a sharp contrast. The green hue pops even more thanks to the glossy finish, giving the sneaker a bold and eye-catching appearance. Furthermore, the Nike Swoosh on the sides shines in metallic green, adding depth to the design.

The outsole combines black and translucent elements for a sleek finish. A carbon fiber plate enhances performance, delivering support and durability. With its premium materials, this pair balances functionality and style effortlessly. As a beloved model, the Foamposite Pro continues to influence sneaker culture. Its "Pine Green" return highlights its timeless appeal. Fans of retro basketball sneakers and Foamposite collectors are buzzing with excitement. This release captures both nostalgia and modern energy. Expect the "Pine Green" Foamposite Pro to dominate sneaker discussions as the release date approaches.

Read More: Trae Young Joins Jordan Brand

"Pine Green" Nike Air Foamposite Pro

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole combined with a carbon fiber midsole. A pine green shell-like material comprises the upper, accented with black nubuck overlays. The toebox displays a small green Nike Swoosh, while the heel features green Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers are sleek and uncomplicated. The green and black color scheme is exceptionally easy to style throughout the year.