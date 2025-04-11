The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Returns After Over A Decade

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” is set to make its long-awaited return on December 13, 2025. This iconic sneaker originally dropped in 2013 and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its bold color palette and glossy finish. With black patent leather and bright blue accents, the silhouette stood out in a sea of retros and became a defining holiday release. Now, Jordan Brand is bringing it back over a decade later, staying true to the original design. It arrives with a familiar mix of mesh, patent leather, and a translucent sole.

Small hits of yellow on the tongue and heel stitching offer contrast to the deep black upper. The icy outsole and Gamma Blue Jumpman tie it all together, keeping the energy of the first drop alive. The Air Jordan 11 has long been one of the most celebrated models in the Jordan archive. Worn by Michael Jordan during his 1995–96 championship season, it remains a cultural staple and one of Tinker Hatfield’s most groundbreaking designs. The photos above confirm that this retro will follow the original blueprint closely, much to the relief of longtime fans.

Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”

