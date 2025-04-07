The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Is Back This December

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” is set to make a comeback this December. This classic colorway originally dropped in 2013 and quickly became a fan favorite. Its bold design, slick materials, and winter-ready palette helped it stand out during a season full of major releases. Now, nearly a decade later, the “Gamma” 11s are coming back with familiar energy. They feature a full black upper constructed in mesh and patent leather. Bright Gamma Blue hits the Jumpman logo and the heel's 23 branding. A translucent blue outsole sits below a clean black midsole, balancing flash with function. The pair retains its iconic glossy look while embracing a sleek, street-ready edge.

The Air Jordan 11 holds a special place in Jordan Brand history. First worn by Michael Jordan during the 1995-96 NBA season, the silhouette became instantly iconic. It was designed by Tinker Hatfield and was one of the first sneakers to feature patent leather on a basketball shoe. Since then, it’s become a staple of holiday releases, with major hype surrounding each drop. Photos of the upcoming pair have surfaced, showcasing the sneaker’s familiar build and crisp color blocking. With its high-gloss finish and rich legacy, the “Gamma” colorway continues to deliver timeless appeal for sneaker fans and collectors alike.

