The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Is Back This December

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” is set to make a comeback this December. This classic colorway originally dropped in 2013 and quickly became a fan favorite. Its bold design, slick materials, and winter-ready palette helped it stand out during a season full of major releases. Now, nearly a decade later, the “Gamma” 11s are coming back with familiar energy. They feature a full black upper constructed in mesh and patent leather. Bright Gamma Blue hits the Jumpman logo and the heel's 23 branding. A translucent blue outsole sits below a clean black midsole, balancing flash with function. The pair retains its iconic glossy look while embracing a sleek, street-ready edge.
The Air Jordan 11 holds a special place in Jordan Brand history. First worn by Michael Jordan during the 1995-96 NBA season, the silhouette became instantly iconic. It was designed by Tinker Hatfield and was one of the first sneakers to feature patent leather on a basketball shoe. Since then, it’s become a staple of holiday releases, with major hype surrounding each drop. Photos of the upcoming pair have surfaced, showcasing the sneaker’s familiar build and crisp color blocking. With its high-gloss finish and rich legacy, the “Gamma” colorway continues to deliver timeless appeal for sneaker fans and collectors alike.
Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Release Date
This Air Jordan 11 features a full black upper with mesh underlays and shiny patent leather overlays. Gamma Blue accents hit the Jumpman and heel branding. The design is completed with a black midsole and icy blue outsole. Clean, bold, and ready for winter rotation.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” will be released in December 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. The return marks the first time this beloved colorway has re-released since its original debut in 2013. Fans can expect classic materials, signature detailing, and high demand once these hit shelves just in time for the holiday season.
