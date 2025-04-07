This Air Jordan 1 High 85 "UNC Metallic" Sample Is From The Archives

air-jordan-1-high-85-unc-metallic-sneaker-news
Image via @englishsole
This unreleased Air Jordan 1 High 85 "UNC Metallic" sample is a rare look into MJ’s PE history with a clean and classic twist.

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 “UNC Metallic” sample is a rare player exclusive that never hit retail shelves. Designed back in 1985, this unreleased colorway pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s alma mater. Dressed in clean white leather and shiny university blue accents, the pair captures that vintage college energy with ease. It’s a relic from the early Jordan Brand days, meant only for the man himself or those closest to him. The design stands out with its simplicity and shine. The metallic blue Swoosh, collar, and branding pop against a smooth white backdrop. Paired with a classic white midsole and blue outsole, the colorway is crisp and timeless.

Details like the Nike Air tongue tag and signature Wings logo stay true to the original DNA. The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic sneakers in basketball history. Worn by Michael Jordan in his rookie season, it started a global phenomenon. Decades later, the silhouette still commands respect on and off the court. While this “UNC Metallic” version will remain unreleased, it reflects the legacy of a model that changed sneaker culture forever. The photos provided by English Sole offer a closer look at this elusive sample, showcasing its pristine condition and rare status in sneaker history.

Air Jordan 1 High 85 “UNC Metallic”

This player exclusive Air Jordan 1 features smooth white leather with metallic university blue hits on the Swoosh, collar, and branding. The classic Wings logo and Nike Air tongue tag return in true 1985 form. A white midsole and bright blue outsole balance the look. Vintage laces and OG packaging details round out the design. A clean and crisp homage to MJ’s UNC days.

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 “UNC Metallic” is a rare piece of sneaker history. Created exclusively in 1985, this player exclusive was never released to the public. It highlights Jordan Brand’s early connection to Michael Jordan’s college roots at UNC. The metallic detailing and clean color blocking make it one of the most coveted unreleased samples ever made.

