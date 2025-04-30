Exclusive Access Drops For Air Jordan 1 “UNC Reimagined”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” is starting to appear in select users’ SNKRS inboxes. This updated take on the iconic UNC colorway gives the classic silhouette a subtle twist, combining heritage and vintage flair.

While the classic University Blue still takes center stage, the aged midsole and grey base signal a new direction for Jordan Brand. This isn’t just another college-themed release. The “Reimagined” tag represents Nike’s continued efforts to rework legacy colorways with a slightly worn aesthetic, bringing retro vibes into today’s sneaker cycle.

Originally released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 was Michael Jordan’s first signature model. Since then, it has evolved into one of the most recognizable sneakers of all time. Its connection to MJ’s college days only deepens its cultural weight.

UNC releases tend to generate strong buzz, and this one is no different. SNKRS Exclusive Access offers early entry to lucky members of the community, adding an extra layer of hype. Based on the photos, the “UNC Reimagined” keeps things clean and crisp.

Blue overlays pop against the suede base, while white laces and aged midsoles round out the design. If you're feeling lucky, check your SNKRS app or email inbox, access may already be waiting.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 High OG comes dressed in University Blue and neutral grey. The base uses textured suede, while the overlays are made of smooth leather. White laces and tongue tags offer a clean contrast.

The midsole appears aged for a vintage look, paired with a bold blue outsole. Branding includes a white Wings logo and blue Nike Air tongue label. The collar swaps out leather for suede, adding softness and texture.

Altogether, the materials and color placement nod to the past while offering something fresh. It’s a familiar look, but executed with a refined, worn-in twist.

Hypebeast reports the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

Image via Nike