Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Brings Vintage Flavor

BY Ben Atkinson 40 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” brings a nice vintage twist to the classic University Blue colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” breathes new life into one of the most iconic colorways in sneaker history. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s alma mater, this release takes the familiar University Blue and gives it a vintage twist. The "Reimagined" treatment continues Jordan Brand’s push toward aged aesthetics, blending nostalgia with premium craftsmanship. The result is a sneaker that feels like a relic from the past while maintaining modern appeal. Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 1 in 1985, changing basketball and sneaker culture forever. Over the years, the UNC colorway has remained a fan favorite, appearing on multiple silhouettes.

This iteration brings an aged midsole and cracked leather detailing, making it feel like a pair straight out of the archives. While the color scheme stays true to its roots, the execution sets it apart from previous releases. The photos show off the shoe’s beautifully distressed details and soft blue hues. The cracked leather around the ankle and the cream midsole create an old-school aesthetic. Classic Nike Air branding on the tongue completes the throwback look. Whether you are a longtime Jordan fan or new to the game, this pair blends heritage and storytelling in a way few sneakers can.

Read More: Jordan Zion 4 PF "Peach Cream" Drops With Bold New Look

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” updates a beloved colorway with vintage-inspired details. University Blue overlays sit atop a white cracked leather base, giving the shoe a worn-in aesthetic. Aged midsoles add a retro touch, while the classic Wings logo and Nike Air branding complete the heritage feel. This release pays homage to Michael Jordan’s college days while embracing the growing trend of aged sneakers.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. The release will be available at select retailers and Nike SNKRS. Expect high demand for this classic colorway. More details on raffles and stock numbers may surface soon.

Read More: On-Foot Look At The Exclusive Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news Sneakers On-Foot Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” 378
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Brings Vintage Twist To A Classic 263
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First in Flight” Officially Unveiled 611
Air-Jordan-1-High-OG-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402-Release-Info Sneakers In-Hand Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” 472