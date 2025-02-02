In-Hand Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to drop in the highly anticipated "UNC Reimagined" colorway, and an in-hand look is finally here. This edition features a crisp white leather base complemented by University Blue leather overlays, paying tribute to Michael Jordan’s legendary college career at the University of North Carolina. Adding to its vintage appeal, the sneaker incorporates cracked leather detailing, giving it a pre-worn aesthetic that blends heritage with modern style. The fusion of classic UNC hues and aged textures makes this release a standout in the Reimagined series. Its high-top construction ensures both ankle support and all-day comfort.

The combination of white and blue further enhances its timeless appeal, while the distressed leather detailing offers a unique twist. Sneakerheads have been eagerly anticipating this release, drawn to its mix of nostalgia and contemporary design. Now that in-hand images have surfaced, the excitement continues to build. Keep reading the release date because this one is bound to fly off shelves. Whether you’re a Jordan collector or a fan of vintage-inspired kicks, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" is a must-have addition to any rotation.



"UNC Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” gets a fresh twist with cracked leather details, reminiscent of the beloved “Lost and Found” edition. The sneaker sits on a blue rubber outsole with a sail midsole, creating a vintage feel. Its uppers feature premium white leather, complemented by UNC Blue overlays that pop with classic Tar Heel energy. A matching UNC-colored Nike Swoosh runs along the sides, offering a bold contrast. Just above it, a white Air Jordan Wings logo adds a signature touch. Adding to the special appeal, this release will come with unique packaging. The box flips traditional Jordan colors, featuring an Orange and White base with a Black and Red lid. This subtle nod to the brand’s heritage makes the “UNC Reimagined” even more exciting for collectors. With first-look images now available, anticipation is at an all-time high.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.