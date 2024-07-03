Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First in Flight” New Release Date Revealed

Image via Nike
A slight release date change from what we were expecting.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "First In Flight" colorway. Featuring a clean white base with UNC blue and navy blue overlays, this version of the iconic silhouette offers a fresh twist on a classic favorite. Also, the combination of colors adds depth and visual appeal to the shoe, ensuring an eye-catching look that stands out. Further, with its high-top profile, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS perfectly balances style and comfort. The "First In Flight" color scheme pays homage to the historic Wright Brothers' flight in 1903.

Inspired by Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina, the UNC blue and navy blue tones add a personal touch to the design. This special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection, resonating with both dedicated sneaker enthusiasts and loyal Jordan fans alike. The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "First In Flight" combines timeless appeal with a modern twist, making it a standout choice for any sneaker aficionado.

"First In Flight" Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a deep blue rubber sole combined with a pristine white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base, accented by UNC blue and deep blue leather overlays. A UNC-colored Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a touch of contrast. Additionally, a yellow Air Jordan Wings emblem is prominently positioned above the Swoosh, providing a striking detail. Overall, this sneaker will be a major hit when it releases later this July.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” is going to drop on July 10th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

