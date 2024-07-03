Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First in Flight” New Release Date Revealed

A slight release date change from what we were expecting.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” is going to drop on July 10th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The shoes feature a deep blue rubber sole combined with a pristine white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base, accented by UNC blue and deep blue leather overlays. A UNC-colored Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a touch of contrast. Additionally, a yellow Air Jordan Wings emblem is prominently positioned above the Swoosh, providing a striking detail. Overall, this sneaker will be a major hit when it releases later this July.

Inspired by Michael Jordan 's alma mater, the University of North Carolina, the UNC blue and navy blue tones add a personal touch to the design. This special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection , resonating with both dedicated sneaker enthusiasts and loyal Jordan fans alike. The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "First In Flight" combines timeless appeal with a modern twist, making it a standout choice for any sneaker aficionado.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.