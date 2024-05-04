Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” Detailed Images

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS will turn heads with its upcoming "First In Flight" colorway. Featuring a crisp white base accented by UNC and navy blue overlays, this rendition of the iconic silhouette offers a refreshing take on a classic favorite. The interplay of colors adds depth and visual intrigue to the shoe. It ensures a captivating aesthetic that is sure to command attention. With its high-top profile and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS strikes the perfect balance between style and comfort.

The choice of the "First In Flight" color scheme pays homage to the historic milestone of the Wright Brothers' flight in 1903. Drawing inspiration from Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina, the incorporation of UNC and navy blue tones adds a personal touch to the design. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS in the "First In Flight" iteration is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. With its timeless appeal, this sneaker resonates with both dedicated sneaker enthusiasts and loyal Jordan aficionados alike.

"First In Flight" Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS

The shoes have a deep blue rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. The shoe uppers are made of a white leather foundation, with UNC blue and deep blue leather overlays. Also, a UNC-colored Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, a yellow Air Jordan Wings emblem is positioned above the Swoosh. Overall, this sneaker will be a hit when it releases later this summer.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

