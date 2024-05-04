Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” Detailed Images

BYBen Atkinson31 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A meaningful WMNS exclusive Jordan.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS will turn heads with its upcoming "First In Flight" colorway. Featuring a crisp white base accented by UNC and navy blue overlays, this rendition of the iconic silhouette offers a refreshing take on a classic favorite. The interplay of colors adds depth and visual intrigue to the shoe. It ensures a captivating aesthetic that is sure to command attention. With its high-top profile and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS strikes the perfect balance between style and comfort.

The choice of the "First In Flight" color scheme pays homage to the historic milestone of the Wright Brothers' flight in 1903. Drawing inspiration from Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina, the incorporation of UNC and navy blue tones adds a personal touch to the design. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS in the "First In Flight" iteration is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. With its timeless appeal, this sneaker resonates with both dedicated sneaker enthusiasts and loyal Jordan aficionados alike.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “Diffused Blue” Release Details Revealed

"First In Flight" Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS

The shoes have a deep blue rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. The shoe uppers are made of a white leather foundation, with UNC blue and deep blue leather overlays. Also, a UNC-colored Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, a yellow Air Jordan Wings emblem is positioned above the Swoosh. Overall, this sneaker will be a hit when it releases later this summer.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets An In-Hand Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” On-Foot Images1176
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” Releasing This July4.4K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” Gets New Photos6.5K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Oxidized Green” Gets New Mockup328