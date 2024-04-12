Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” On-Foot Images

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS will create a stir with its upcoming "First In Flight" color scheme. It features a pristine white base complemented by UNC and navy blue overlays. This rendition of the iconic silhouette offers a fresh interpretation of a beloved classic. The interplay of colors adds depth and visual appeal to the shoe, resulting in a captivating aesthetic that is bound to catch attention. With its high-top profile and premium construction, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS ensures a blend of style and comfort.

The "First In Flight" colorway serves as a nod to the historic achievement of the Wright Brothers' flight in 1903. The incorporation of UNC and navy blue tones echoes the colors associated with Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina. It infuses a personal touch into the design. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS in the "First In Flight" iteration is an essential addition to any sneaker collection. This sneaker will resonate with both avid sneaker enthusiasts and loyal Jordan followers alike.

Read More: Air Jordan 9 “Cool Grey” Making Huge Comeback In 2025

"First In Flight" Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS

The shoes have a deep blue rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. The shoe uppers are made of a white leather foundation, with UNC blue and deep blue leather overlays. Also, a UNC-colored Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, a yellow Air Jordan Wings emblem is positioned above the Swoosh.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Ode To Your First Love” Official Images

[Via]