Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” New On-Foot Images

Ben Atkinson
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A retro look with a modern twist.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS will make a statement with its upcoming "First In Flight" colorway. Boasting a crisp white base with UNC and navy blue overlays, this version of the iconic silhouette offers a fresh twist on a classic favorite. The blend of colors adds depth and visual intrigue to the shoe, ensuring an eye-catching aesthetic that will turn heads. With its high-top profile and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS perfectly balances style and comfort.

The "First In Flight" color scheme pays tribute to the historic Wright Brothers' flight in 1903. Inspired by Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina, the UNC and navy blue tones add a personal touch to the design. The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "First In Flight" iteration is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. With its timeless appeal, this sneaker resonates with both dedicated sneaker enthusiasts and loyal Jordan fans alike.

"First In Flight" Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS

The shoes feature a deep blue rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole. The uppers consist of a white leather base, complemented by UNC blue and deep blue leather overlays. A UNC-colored Nike Swoosh decorates the sides. Additionally, a yellow Air Jordan Wings emblem is positioned above the Swoosh. Overall, this sneaker is anticipated to be a hit when it releases later this summer.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

