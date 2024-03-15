Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chrome” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is making waves with its upcoming "Chrome" colorway. This iteration boasts a metallic silver chrome upper, complemented by a grey and sail base. The combination of these hues creates a striking and futuristic look that is sure to turn heads. With its iconic high-top silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 High OG offers a timeless style that appeals to sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. The metallic silver chrome upper adds a touch of luxury and sophistication to the classic design, elevating it to new heights.

As one of the most iconic models in the Air Jordan lineup, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to captivate fans with its rich heritage and innovative designs. The "Chrome" colorway is a testament to the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of style and innovation. Whether worn on or off the court, these sneakers are sure to make a statement and solidify their place as a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Keep an eye out for the release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chrome" colorway, as it is set to drop soon and is sure to be in high demand.

“Chrome” Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The shoes boast a gray rubber sole with a pristine sail midsole. Chrome leather forms the foundation of the uppers, adorned with additional chrome leather overlays. Moreover, a chrome Swoosh adorns the sides, accompanied by other leather accents and the iconic Wings logo. Lastly, more chrome is probably present on the tongue. In summary, these shoes showcase a sleek and unified chrome aesthetic in a fantastic silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chrome” will be released on April 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

