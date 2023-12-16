Air Jordan 1 High OG "Yellow Ochre" Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a legendary sneaker that's adored by fans everywhere. Its classic design and comfort make it a top choice for sneaker lovers of all ages. Now, there's even more excitement with the upcoming "Yellow Ochre" colorway. This fresh color option adds a pop of vibrant yellow to the Air Jordan 1 High OG, giving it a bold and eye-catching look. It's perfect for those who want to add a splash of color to their style and make a statement. But what makes the Air Jordan 1 High OG so beloved goes beyond its colors.

It's built for everyday wear, featuring a cushioned sole that keeps your feet comfy all day long. Plus, the high-top design provides extra ankle support, making it a great choice for both fashion and function. Whether you're hitting the streets or just hanging out with friends, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has you covered. Its timeless style and the upcoming "Yellow Ochre" colorway make it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. So, keep an eye out for this vibrant release and step up your sneaker game with a touch of yellow flair.

"Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

he sneakers feature a yellow ochre rubber sole and a sail midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with prominent yellow leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is black, along with the laces, sock liner, and Jordan Wings logo. Overall, this pair features a particular shade of yellow, that may only entice a select few fans. That being said, this is a clean sneaker with premium materials that will certainly be hot when it releases.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Yellow Ochre" will be released on January 27th, 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

