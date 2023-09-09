Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sky J Mauve” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a classic sneaker adored by fans for its timeless style and everyday wearability. It's a shoe that's been a hit for a long time, and it's not hard to see why. Now, here's some exciting news – the Air Jordan 1 High OG is gearing up for release in a stunning "Sky J Mauve" colorway. This fresh edition combines dreamy sky-blue tones with mauve accents, creating a look that's both elegant and eye-catching.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is known for its simple yet iconic design, with a high-top silhouette that offers ankle support. It's perfect for pairing with your daily outfits while keeping your feet comfy. In summary, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is a must-have sneaker, and the upcoming "Sky J Mauve" colorway adds a touch of sophistication to this classic silhouette. Whether you're a sneakerhead or just want a stylish and comfortable pair of kicks, keep an eye out for these – they're sure to elevate your sneaker game and bring a fresh vibe to your wardrobe.

"Sky J Mauve" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a mauve rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with mauve leather overlays. The iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is featured in white, right above the mauve Nike Swoosh on the sides. Mauve Nike Air branding is featured on the white tongue, and mauve laces complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sky J Mauve” will be released on October 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

