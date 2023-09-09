Nike Air Max 1 x Size? Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 is a popular sneaker known for its classic design and comfortable feel. It first launched in 1987, featuring visible Air cushioning that has remained popular among sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Max 1 is a timeless choice, widely embraced by sneaker collections worldwide. Its simple yet iconic appearance makes it a go-to option for both casual wear and athletic activities. With a rich history and enduring appeal, the Air Max 1 continues to be a favorite among fashion-conscious individuals.

Size? is a leading UK retailer that specializes in trendy sneakers and streetwear. They offer a wide selection of stylish footwear and clothing from various brands. Catering to sneakerheads and fashion-conscious individuals, Size? has become a go-to destination for staying updated with the latest and greatest fashion trends. Their collaborations with renowned brands and exclusive releases make them a very popular retailer among sneaker lovers and more. This collaboration is not the first time the two have come together, but this pair is definitely special.

Read More: Puma Avanti x Rihanna Fenty Pack Official Photos

Size? x Nike Air Max 1

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a sail-colored midsole, which reveals the exposed Nike Air bubble. The upper is constructed of leather and suede, with different shades of brown and grey. The sneakers feature different textures on the upper, giving the shoes an earthy feel. Also, the Nike branding on the tongue is dark brown, as well as the lace eyelets. Overall, this collaboration between Nike and Size? is resulting in a clean sneaker that works in every season.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x Size? will be released on September 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti” Release Details

[Via]