Puma Avanti x Rihanna Fenty Pack Official Photos

The Puma Avanti is a trendy sneaker that's catching the attention of fashion-forward folks everywhere. It's all about combining style with comfort for your everyday looks. Now, here's some exciting news – the Puma Avanti is teaming up with Rihanna's Fenty to drop two new sneakers. One comes in sleek black, while the other shines in a striking silver hue. These collaborations promise to blend Puma's sporty flair with Rihanna's iconic fashion sense.

The Puma Avanti is known for its simple yet eye-catching design, making it versatile for various outfits. It's designed with everyday wear in mind, so you can stay comfy while making a statement. In a nutshell, Puma Avanti's collaboration with Fenty is a big deal for fashion lovers. With the black and silver options, you're sure to find a pair that suits your style. Keep an eye out for these sneakers – they're bound to turn heads and elevate your wardrobe.

Fenty x Puma Avanti Pack

Both sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a white midsole. One pair features metallic silver leather uppers, while the other features a more subtle black leather upper. Both sneakers feature a soccer-like lace flap that conceals the top of the laces and features the Fenty logo as well as the Puma emblem. Overall, these sneakers have a ton of hype behind them as Rihanna is a global superstar. They are simple and eye-catching, and will definitely be big when they drop later on this month.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Puma Avanti x Rihanna Fenty Pack will be released on September 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

