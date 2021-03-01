fenty
- Original ContentRihanna Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The MegastarExplore the substantial net worth of Rihanna, the global music icon and entrepreneur. Learn about her financial achievements and influential contributions to the music and fashion industries.By Jake Skudder
- StreetwearASAP Rocky Shines In New Fenty Beauty AdFeaturing a very fitting snippet from his track and music video, "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)," the New York rapper never fails to stun.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRihanna Shares Her Favorite Songs Of The Year To The Delight Of Afrobeats FansShe shared some eclectic picks for her favorite music of 2023. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRihanna Reflects On Seeing ASAP Rocky Become A Father: "It's A Turn-On"Rihanna says ASAP Rocky is a "great, patient, and loving" father.By Cole Blake
- SneakersPuma Avanti x Rihanna's Fenty Drops A New SneakerRihanna is dropping more sneakers.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersRihanna Reacts To FENTY X Puma Samples In Adorable VideoThe superstar's reaction is heart-meltingly cute.By Ben Mock
- SneakersPuma Avanti x Rihanna Fenty Pack Official PhotosRihanna's sneaker is dropping soon.By Ben Atkinson
- StreetwearRihanna Helps Preview New Fenty x Puma CollaborationRihanna has fans excited.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearRihanna Files Trademark For SwimwearRihanna is taking steps to expand into the sale of swimwear.By Cole Blake
- SportsRihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Stuns The WorldBetween all her classic hits, pregnancy rumors, and her triumphant return to music, RiRi gave a quite literally elevated performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearRihanna Reportedly Files "Fenty Kids" Clothing Line TrademarkAccording to rumors swirling around Twitter, the star singer filed it earlier in the month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRihanna Shares Steamy Video In Fenty Lingerie The new showed off her curves in new video.By Lamar Banks
- MusicRihanna Files Trademark For "Fenty Hair"R&B superstar's beauty company is reported to be entering the hair marketBy Ben de Lemos
- GramSummer Walker Shows Off New Savage X Fenty Collection In Sultry IG PhotoWalker used a couple of well-placed emojis to keep the pic SFW. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicRihanna Gives Her Honest Opinion On Being A BillionaireRihanna's billionaire status has her reflecting on her journey to success.By Alexander Cole
- GramRihanna Celebrates Fenty Perfume Selling Out In Hours By Eating CaviarRihanna’s Fenty line continues to thrive, as does she.
By Taya Coates
- GramRihanna Narrates & Stars In Fenty Perfume AdRiRi delivers bold narration in support of her new Fenty perfume.By Taya Coates
- MusicRihanna Is Officially A BillionaireRihanna has officially reached billionaire status, according to a new report from Forbes. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureRihanna Announces Fenty PerfumeThe Fenty brand continues to expand.By Taya Coates
- MusicMan Trespasses Onto Rihanna's L.A. HomeCops were called following the man's attempt to break in one of Rihanna's houses.By Yoni Yardeni
- GramRihanna Radiates In Sexy Lingerie, Fans Want To Know About Her AlbumEvery time she appears Rihanna breaks the internet, but her Navy won't give her a break about her next record.By Erika Marie
- RandomRihanna's Savage X Fenty Hires First Little Person AmbassadorThe model is 23-year-old Tamera McLaughlin. By hnhh