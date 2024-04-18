Rihanna Reflects On Some Of Her More NSFW Fashion Choices Over The Years

There's no denying that Rihanna has been a style icon for decades. Long before she was more directly involved through her own brands. she was still seen as an influencer and innovator in the fashion space. Earlier this week she was in attendance for the launch of a new collaboration between Fenty and Puma. The collaboration focuses largely on shoes with a multitude of earth tone color variants, but while there RiRi was willing to talk all things fashion.

In an interview with Vogue. Rihanna discussed some of her most evocative outfit. She opened up on how growing older and becoming a mother has changed her presentation style. “I’ve done so much sh*t in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on ‘young’ — there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?’” she says in the interview. In other portions of the interview she discussed other notable fashion moments, like her famous Guo Peng dress from the 2015 Met Gala. Check out the full interview below.

Rihanna Talks To Vogue About Her Fashion History

Rihanna also spoke about new music while at the event, just not her own. Fans have been awaiting new material from the pop star for years now as her last project Anti dropped all the way back in 2016. But when she discussed new music she was actually talking about A$AP Rocky, for whom it's also been quite a while since he dropped new material. She confirmed to fans that he is, in fact, hard at work on a new album. She didn't say anything about when it may actually be released though.

What do you think about Rihanna's self-reflection on how her own style has changed over the years? Do you have a particular favorite look from RiRi's two decades in the spotlight? Let us know in the comment section below.

