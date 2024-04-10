Rihanna Claims ASAP Rocky's Fashion Choices Make Her Feel "Bummy"

Rihanna is one of the most revered and glamorous women on the planet. Full stop. The pop culture icon has been praised for her bold fashion choices for two decades, whether it be through her makeup line or her music. This sky high reputation is what makes her comments regarding A$AP Rocky so surprising. In a recent profile for Interview Magazine, Rihanna claimed her rapper husband easily outshines her when it comes to style. She went as far as to say that she often looks like Rocky's "assistant" when they go out.

The A$AP Rocky praise was prompted by a pair of earrings he gifted to Rihanna. She claimed that he was the absolute "best" when it came to identifying fashionable pieces and looking sharp regardless of the occasion. "I be feeling bummy as s**t next to this man," she admitted. "I feel like, g*****n, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, "Why you got to do that to me." Rihanna also credited A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Meyers, with creating the lipgloss she wore during the magazine's photoshoot.

Rihanna Dresses Her Sons Like ASAP Rocky

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen at Carbone to celebrate ASAP Rocky's birthday on October 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

The "Praise Da Lord" rapper not only serves as an inspiration for Rihanna herself, but for the way she dresses their sons, RZA and Riot Rose. During the Interview profile, Rihanna revealed that she's the one who picks out the clothing for their sons over Rocky. "Riot is actually in all of RZA’s one-year-old clothes already," she added. "He’s only six months. Everybody thinks Rocky dresses them because I dress them in Rocky outfits." Rihanna also noted that motherhood has affected the way she dresses on a regular basis. "Moms are lazy dressers in real life," she admitted.

Rihanna's praise may be sweet, but it's not altogether surprising. A$AP Rocky was praised as a fashion icon since he arrived on the scene in the early 2010s. He released a collaboration with Guess inspired by his love of 90s fashion in 2016, as well as Gucci, Puma and Bottega Veneta on a 2023 campaign inspired by paparazzi photos. When asked to describe his style, Rocky told Complex that it was an "individual thing" that's constantly evolving. "Everybody has their individuality, so you just gotta make it work for you," he advised. "I no longer concern myself with what everybody’s doing and how they do it. I don’t even care anymore." Obviously, his approach has worked.

