Rihanna Stuns Fans With Savage X Fenty Lingerie Thirst Traps

Rihanna is easily one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world. Overall, she is beloved by many and that has not changed despite her lack of music releases. Her last album came out all the way back in 2016, which means it has been eight years. That is a long time to wait for a new album, and at this point, some believe it is never going to come out. However, that does not mean Rihanna hasn't been in the public eye. In fact, she has been very public about her relationship with ASAP Rocky and their two kids. Moreover, she has been making big moves with her Fenty Beauty line.

In addition, she has the Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Overall, these garments have proven to be quite popular. It also helps that Riri herself is oftentimes the model for these pieces. Case in point, Rihanna took to Twitter last night with some sexy snaps of herself in her lingerie line. In the top images, the artist can be seen rocking a blue lacy set of bra and underwear. From there, she is wearing some lavender loungewear that can be worn as pajamas.

Rihanna Poses For Her Lingerie Line

Both of these were great looks that ultimately had fans thirsting for her in the comments section. However, there were also plenty of fans who were roasting Riri, asking her for a new album. Fans want a new project, and they are going to hound her for it as much as possible. Unfortunately for them, they are going to have to wait a while longer. It doesn't seem to be dropping any time soon.

Let us know what you think of these latest snaps of Rihanna, in the comments section down below. Do you think she is going to release an album soon? If so, what are your expectations for it? What direction would she go in musically?

