Rihanna Unveils Her Next Beauty Venture, Fenty Hair

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 18, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Rihanna departs her hotel on May 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Fans were once again hoping for new music soon.

Rihanna knows her fans are waiting on a new album. Her last record Anti dropped all the way back in 2016 and she's faced an onslaught of requests nearly in nearly ever public forum possible. She's discussed the album in the abstract repeatedly which has only created further speculation among her fans. In the past few years, fans have become increasingly angry as one new major announcement after another comes from RiRi that doesn't relate to music. The latest was yet another announcement from her growing Fenty Beauty brand.

in Rihanna's defense, she had a pretty major announcement to deliver. The brand is stepping into an entire new kind of product with its new hair care line. "Ok some of you guessed it - @fentyhair is the newest fam on the block!!! 🏠 COMING 6/13. We know you’ve been waitingggg so sign up via link in bio and get access to shop before anyone else 👀" the caption of her new post reads. For the promotional campaign RiRi donned a short blonde haircut that grabbed the attention of fans immediately. Check out her unique look and the entire announcement the brand shared below.

Rihanna Announced Fenty Hair Care Line

Rihanna appears to be spending much of her time enjoying the company of her husband A$AP Rocky and their two children. They recently celebrated his second birthday by taking some adorable family photos for social media. Fans are also hoping for a new album from Rocky soon. Earlier this year Rihanna teased fans by claiming the he was working on new music with her. Rocky himself had already confirmed his next album, which has is reportedly called DON'T BE DUMB, is still on the way.

What do you think of Rihanna announcing the newest undertaking from her Fenty brand is a hair care line? Do you think fans are justified in being upset over RiRi not dropping a new album in 8 full years? Let us know in the comment section below.

