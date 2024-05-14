ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrate RZA's Second Birthday With Adorable Family Photos

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been embracing the joys of parenthood over these past couple of years. Overall, they had their son RZA a couple of years ago, and their youngest son Riot was born last year. The two have been proud parents as they will sometimes post the kids on Instagram. Furthermore, anytime these two do an interview, you can be sure that they are talking about their pride and joys. It is a beautiful thing to witness, and you can tell they are loving every second of having children.

Over the weekend, Rocky and Rihanna got to celebrate RZA's second birthday. Numerous videos and photos were posted throughout the weekend. Fans were even curious about an image in which Jason Lee could be seen alongside the couple. Last night, however, ASAP Rocky made a post of his own as he celebrated his first-born son's birthday. It was a whole some set of photos as he, Rihanna, RZA, and Riot all looked as happy as ever.

Read More: What Is ASAP Rocky's Best-Selling Album?

ASAP Rocky And His Family

In the midst of all of this, fans have been waiting on both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky to drop new music. However, it seems as though parenthood is what they are most occupied with right now. For some, that is disappointing, although it is most certainly understandable. You cannot rush the process of creating music, and for the time being, they are taking things slow. That said, we are still very hopeful that they will both drop sometime soon.

Let us know what you think of ASAP Rocky and his music, in the comments section down below. Have you given up hope for him to drop a new album sometime soon? Do you think that this project will be released eventually or is it going to be in limbo for much longer? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Stars In Latest Bottega Veneta Campaign