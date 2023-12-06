ASAP Rocky Stars In Latest Bottega Veneta Campaign

ASAP Rocky is the star of Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Spring 2024 campaign, which he labeled “genius” in a post on social media, earlier this week. For the collaboration, Rocky uses photos from a recent run-in with TMZ, among other candid "everyday lifestyle" pictures to promote the brand's clothing.

“Throughout history, there has always been a funny relationship between photographers and celebrities,” Rocky captioned the series of photos. “Even down to the rights and the usage of photos, and the tabloid hustle, there’s always seemed to be a disconnection between famous people and the photographers who follows & film them. While certain celebrities call paparazzi on themselves, other celebrities might get confrontational with photographers. While a very small few, such as myself, don’t mind, as long as they post the good angles, of course.”

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna During Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)

From there, Rocky labeled the campaign "genius" and an attempt to blend celebrity with everyday living. “So, in good light of good angeled [sic] photos, myself and the creative minds @ #BOTTEGAVENETA thought it would be genius to bridge the gap and utilize my every day lifestyle type photos taken by candid photographers while I do my everyday thing,” he continued. “So this serves less as a campaign and more as a creative trifecta brought to you by Bottega Venetta’s Matthieu Blazy, myself A$AP Rocky, and the talented tabloid style photographers involved. Cheers & thank u.” Check out the full post on Instagram below.

ASAP Rocky Shares Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Spring 2024 Looks

As for his music career, Rocky is still working on his upcoming fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He released the latest single from the project, "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)," back in July. Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky on HotNewHipHop.

