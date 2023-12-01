Rihanna & ASAP Rocky's Family May Grow In The Future, Bad Gal Wants A Daughter: Report

Long before Rihanna confirmed that she was expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky, there were countless instances when social media sleuths tried to stir up pregnancy rumours. The "Desperado" singer may have thought people discussing her uterus would end when she finally felt ready to embrace motherhood, but unfortunately, the conversation has only continued. As she was performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show back in February, the Navy loyally defended Rih against those claiming she was pregnant again so soon after giving birth to RZA. However, it turns out the "body shamers" were right for once, and the 35-year-old welcomed a second, beautiful and healthy baby boy into the world on August 1st.

Throughout her maternity period, paparazzi cameras caught the Bad Gal shopping for clothes on more than one occasion. Because she was often gushing over pink, feminine garments, speculation about her children both being girls ran rampant online. Of course, she and Rocky love experimenting with gender expression and fashion. As a result, it's not surprising to already have seen Riot and his brother in the occasional blush-toned fit. In the past, sources have speculated that the Mayers family is "complete" at four, but according to Us Weekly, Rihanna is still keen to have a mother-daughter bond in her life.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Going for a Girl

"Rihanna adores her boys, but she’d still love to have a girl one day," a source recently dished to the outlet. "She’s always wanted lots of kids, so that’s definitely something they discussed." According to a second insider, the Fenty Beauty founder and Rocky are so happy to be "living out their dreams together."

Since welcoming their second son, Riot, in the summer, we've seen Rihanna and ASAP Rocky only grow more confident in their roles as parents. The pair isn't afraid to accept help from nannies and family members who allow them to still enjoy date nights together, but we also love seeing little RZA enjoying life at the park with his family as he grows bigger. Read details about their recent family outing at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

