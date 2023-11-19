Rihanna’s Laugh Leaves ASAP Rocky Speechless Mid-Interview: Watch

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spent years building a healthy friendship before they became lovers, which is likely how they're able to maintain a mostly drama-free life together. Near the end of the Bad Gal's first pregnancy, they were faced with turmoil as Rocky was arrested on gun charges and accused of infidelity. Despite the chaos, they ultimately managed to come out on top, and are now the parents of two beautiful sons – RZA and Riot. Thankfully, the parents still make time to surprise their fans, most recently stepping out in Las Vegas for a pop-up event in support of the rapper's Puma x F1 collaboration.

They like to spend most of their time by each other's side, but when duty calls, Rocky and Rih sometimes have to work the red carpet separately. Earlier this weekend, the New York native was speaking to the press about his latest fashion venture when he heard his other half's beautiful laughter ringing out from elsewhere in the area. "I believe it-," ASAP says as the clip below begins, before he's stopped with the worry of Rihanna being charmed by someone else.

ASAP Rocky's Heart Belongs to Rihanna

As the 35-year-old's eyes shift around the area, he asks with a smile, "What the f**k is that? What was what?" His baby mama's joy has a strong impact on Rocky, and she looks to be equally in love with him. As rumours of the couple expecting a third child have been circulating, we can't help but notice how much passion both artists have when looking at their partner. Whether they collaborate on another baby, a clothing collection, or in the studio, whatever Rih-sap is cooking up next is sure to impress us.

Rihanna has been serving up incredible fashion and beauty moments for nearly two decades now. Still, as she moves into her mid-30s, we're noticing more maturity and grace in her style decisions than ever before. The Barbadian's hair colour has been notably lighter lately, pairing perfectly with all the outfits she's been stepping out in this month. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

