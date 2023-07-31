couple goals
- StreetwearASAP Rocky & Rihanna's Matching Shoes On Aspen Trip With Sons Show How In Sync They AreThe "Fashion Killa" and his better half are at it again.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTravis Kelce And Taylor Swift To Celebrate Christmas And New Year's Together, Star Shares His Thoughts On Fans Reactions At Patriot GameWhat a perfect time to grow even closer for Travis and Taylor. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearAngela Simmons' Bikini Body Looks Strong & Sexy On Yo Gotti's Custom T-ShirtThe couple has done plenty of travelling together this year, and they're not quite done yet.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBest Dressed Artists Of 2023We saw some seasoned entertainers, such as Keke Palmer and Gunna fully step into their confidence this year.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearYo Gotti Performs "Down In The DM," Angela Simmons Reminds Us She's His Forever CrushIt's about time Mr. CMG put a ring on his dream girl's finger, if you ask us.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsRihanna's Laugh Leaves ASAP Rocky Speechless Mid-Interview: WatchThere's no denying how much Rocky loves his woman.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey & DDG Baecation Photos Feed Into Pregnancy RumoursSocial media sleuths have their eyes peeled for any glimpses of Bailey's rumoured baby belly.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRihanna & ASAP Rocky's Street Style Reigns Supreme For Date Night Sans Their SonsRih wore two archival pieces from the '90s to remind us she'll always be a "Fashion Killa."By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B Throws It Back On Stage While Using Offset For Balance: WatchName a more iconic duo.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLori Harvey & Damson Idris Are "Twins" In Adorable Birthday Shoutout: PhotosSince going public with Lori, we've rarely seen the birthday boy without a smile on his face.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsWinnie Harlow Gets Adorable Tattoo Dedicated To Her Boo, Kyle KuzmaNow the NBA player's always giving advice in the model's ear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDamson Idris & Lori Harvey All Smiles During Disneyland Date: PhotosAfter heading across the border for a getaway in Cabo, the couple's latest date took them to the Happiest Place on Earth to indulge in some food.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYo Gotti Praised For Answering Angela Simmons' Call Mid-InterviewYo Gotti has long been crushing on Ms. Simmons.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsFinesse2tymes' Girlfriend, FNG Shugga, Gets His Face Tattooed: VideoShugga's new ink definitely won't be easy to remove should she and Finesse end their polyamorous relationship.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Gets Ari Fletcher's Name TattooedThe couple leveled up in their relationship.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLatto's Lowkey Lover Is Missing Her, Sends Private Jet To Pick Rapper Up: WatchLatto has long kept the identity of her lover under wraps.By Hayley Hynes