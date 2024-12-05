Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Pack On The PDA At NYC Awards Show

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are going stronger than ever.

It's no secret that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are one of fans' favorite power couples. They're frequently seen cheering one another on at events, supporting each other's business endeavors, and more. The relationship dates back to late 2019, and they've since welcomed two children together, RZA and Riot. Their youngest was born just last year, and it appears as though the pair is doing better than ever.

Yesterday (December 4), for example, the two of them were spotted at the 38th Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. They appeared to be in great spirits, hugging and kissing throughout the evening and posing for countless sweet photos together in footage obtained by TMZ. Obviously, their love has only grown stronger over the years, and their supporters love to see it. RiRi stunned in a captivating white ensemble and an updo, while ASAP Rocky opted for a bold brown leather jacket.

He took home an award for Collaboration of the Year for his work with Puma, an award he and his boo proudly posed with after the fact. While fans are certainly glad to see the duo enjoying their family lives, and celebrating their non-musical achievements, they're also eager to hear more from the two hitmakers. Unfortunately, however, it remains unclear when exactly they can plan to do so. Rihanna has been teasing a new album for months now, which doesn't have an official release date. She seemingly hinted at retirement last month though, leaving social media users in shambles.

As for ASAP Rocky, fans have been waiting for his album Don't Be D*mb for quite some time. Last month, vinyl pre-orders began getting refunded, indicating that the wait is not quite over. "LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT," he wrote on X at the time.