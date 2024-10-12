Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Fuel Marriage Rumors Thanks To RiRi's Recent Interview Comments

Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Did they tie the knot or is Rihanna playing with us?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are always providing insights into their relationship, but they're usually pretty light or general comments on their family dynamic, relationship, and parenthood. Fans still want to know other specifics, though, especially when it comes to whether they will tie the knot... Or if they already have. On that last point, social media once again launched marriage rumors thanks to a recent E! News interview that the Barbadian superstar participated in at a Savage X Fenty event in Nordstrom in Los Angeles. When the reporter expressed that she loves seeing Riri as a mother, she had this to say: "Motherhood, wifehood-ish – wife-ish-hood."

"Just being a home body, I love it," Rihanna said of her and A$AP Rocky's overall family dynamics. "I love to be a home-maker. I have a lot of women in my home right now. And I just like to to be exciting and celebrate things. I'm trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built." "Hello?! Spooky season," she replied when the interviewer asked about some of the family traditions she's excited to maintain. "That's up, upfront. Next is Thanksgiving with my in-laws, 'cause that's not a thing in Barbados. And then Christmas is a very, very big thing for us. So we're going to do it up. All the thing you're going to do, girl. I ain't no different."

Rihanna Sparks More ASAP Rocky Marriage Rumors

"That's my family for life, regardless," the "Diamonds" singer clarified when the reporter asked about that "in-laws" title suggestively, yet another speculative hint about marriage. Regardless of all the theorizing, fans are just happy to see Rihanna and A$AP Rocky build their life and celebrate each other and their family. Also, it's not like a ring is the end-all, be-all factor of a healthy and loving relationship.

"It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” ASAP Rocky told Billboard about Rihanna. “[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility."

