ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrate Son's 1st Birthday With Trip To Barbados

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna traveled to Barbados to celebrate their son Riot Rose Mayers' first birthday, this week. In a video circulating on social media, the couple can be seen helping their son blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
In the comments section, fans noted the fact that the couple went with a pink cake for the occasion. "she wanted this baby to be a girl so bad …," one user remarked. Plenty of users came to their defense in response. "Who gives a sh*t what color the cake is!!! Two black people in love and celebrating a healthy one year old is a better topic of conversation versus the cake being pink," one fan argued. Another wrote: "Don’t worry about why his cake pink worry about was in your bank account now bye."
ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Attend Paris Fashion Week
Rihanna previously discussed her feelings on being a boy mom during an interview with E! News at a Fenty Beauty event in April. "It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she said at the time. "Like I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink. I go between wearing jerseys and like, 'I'm wearing a dress today! I'm the only one in this house who can do that right now.'"
ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Travel To Barbados
In addition to the birthday cake video, Rocky previously posted a tribute to his son on Instagram. "HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS," he captioned a series of pictures of them together. Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]