ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrate Son's 1st Birthday With Trip To Barbados

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna's son, Riot Rose, turned one this week.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna traveled to Barbados to celebrate their son Riot Rose Mayers' first birthday, this week. In a video circulating on social media, the couple can be seen helping their son blow out the candles on his birthday cake.

In the comments section, fans noted the fact that the couple went with a pink cake for the occasion. "she wanted this baby to be a girl so bad …," one user remarked. Plenty of users came to their defense in response. "Who gives a sh*t what color the cake is!!! Two black people in love and celebrating a healthy one year old is a better topic of conversation versus the cake being pink," one fan argued. Another wrote: "Don’t worry about why his cake pink worry about was in your bank account now bye."

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna and Asap Rocky attend the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rihanna previously discussed her feelings on being a boy mom during an interview with E! News at a Fenty Beauty event in April. "It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she said at the time. "Like I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink. I go between wearing jerseys and like, 'I'm wearing a dress today! I'm the only one in this house who can do that right now.'"

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Travel To Barbados