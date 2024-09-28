Rihanna Jokingly Compares Being A Boy Mom To An Olympic Sport While Sharing Adorable RZA Clip

Celebrity Sightings In London- September 16, 2024
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Rihanna arriving at Selfridges for her Fenty Hair launch party on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Rihanna shared a cute video of RZA on Instagram.

Rihanna jokingly compared being the mother of a boy to an Olympic sport in an adorable post featuring her son, RZA, on social media, on Friday. In the video, the 2-year-old acrobatically makes his way out of his playpen. Rihanna played the theme song for Mission Impossible in the background of the video. "Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport," she wrote in the caption.

The comments section was flooded with laughing emojis from fans. "The way he walked by like nothing happened," one user wrote. Another posted: "Rza meant he was getting that cup! Determined! Love it!"

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna and Asap Rocky attend the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Speaking with Interview magazine, earlier this year, Rihanna confirmed that she'd be open to having more kids with ASAP Rocky. “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she told the outlet. Regardless, Rihanna has also spoken about how much she enjoys being a boy mom. "It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker at a Fenty Beauty event in April. "Like I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink. I go between wearing jerseys and like, 'I'm wearing a dress today! I'm the only one in this house who can do that right now.'"

Rihanna Shares Adorable Video Of RZA

In other news, Rocky is currently gearing up to drop his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, which he delayed from an August release, last month. Check out the cute clip Rihanna shared of her and Rocky's son, RZA, below. Be on the lookout for further updates on the couple on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
