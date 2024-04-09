Rihanna Reveals Why She’d Have More Kids With ASAP Rocky

Rihanna is down to try for a girl.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 04, 2023

Rihanna says that she’d be willing to have more children with ASAP Rocky after the two welcomed their second son, back in August. Speaking with Interview magazine for a new piece, she told Mel Ottenberg about her relationship with the rapper. Ottenberg, who is now the editor-in-chief of the publication, was once Rihanna’s stylist.

“We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives,” Rihanna said of Rocky. “We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Step Out In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen on October 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

From there, she explained that the COVID-19 pandemic sped up their relationship. “I let god lead and just let go,” she added. “Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.” Rihanna also admitted she’d be down for more kids: “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna Poses For Interview Magazine

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna revealed their son, RZA’s first words, discussed Italian food, plastic surgery, and much more. She even provided an update on her long-awaited follow-up album to 2016's Anti. Check out the cover shoot for the interview above and be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on HotNewHipHop.

