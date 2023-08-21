Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Second Baby Boy Born Earlier This Month

It’s now been several weeks since we’ve seen Rihanna serving up salacious maternity style around the world, leading many to assume she’s given birth to her and ASAP Rocky’s second child together. Earlier in August, reports claimed that the Barbadian vocalist welcomed a little girl, making her the matriarch of a family of four. Nothing has officially confirmed that news, though on Monday (August 21), TMZ announced that RiRi did give birth on August 3, however, the reported gender wasn’t accurate.

Rather, she and Rocky are the proud parents of two little boys. It’s unclear what they’ve named RZA’s little brother, though the outlet says they’ve decided on a moniker that begins with R. Seeing as their born names are Robyn and Rakim, it only feels fitting that their offspring would continue on with the tradition. The little one arrived in Los Angeles, and from what we know so far, he’s healthy and happy as can be, just like his sibling.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are Parents of Two

It's official! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now the parents of a second baby boy. The wee one arrived August 3rd in Los Angeles, making him a little Leo. Congrats!



The name hasn't been revealed yet but according to TMZ, it begins with an "R." pic.twitter.com/chizcwKhLg — Snobette (@TheSnobette) August 21, 2023

Rihanna’s second pregnancy was a seriously busy one. She first confirmed that she was with child again during her Super Bowl Halftime performance, and since then, she and the Testing rapper have been steadily making their way around the globe. They spent time in Japan, showing off their always iconic outfits, and in Paris, the Bad Gal took centre stage while starring in Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton menswear campaign. She and Rocky sat front row, along with countless other celebrities, for the presentation. Afterward, she and her beau headed to Barbados for some fun in the sun before beginning the process of having a newborn all over again.

Now that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two babies under two to care for, some are wondering who to look to for maternity style inspiration. Thankfully, Ciara seems to have that under control after announcing that she’s expecting for the fourth time earlier this month. See her latest outfit photos at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

