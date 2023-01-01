RZA, Rihanna, & Her Baby Bump Dine In Style At Giorgio Baldi

Rihanna may be a mother, but we certainly haven’t heard ASAP Rocky complaining about her often-risque fashion statements. While Keke Palmer was publicly shamed by her baby daddy for stepping out to see Usher in a sheer dress, the Barbadian baddie has had her curvaceous body on full display throughout two pregnancies now. She’s quickly approaching the due date for her and the Testing rapper’s second child. We’ve definitely seen Rihanna slow down as a result. Still, she continues to find the energy to put together the perfect outfit and hit up her favourite restaurant for dinner.

As DailyMail reports, the 35-year-old was spotted on Saturday (July 22), taking her firstborn, RZA, to eat at Giorgio Baldi. Her long, black hair was worn in braided pigtails on top of her head. She rocked mid-wash jeans under a kimono covered in $100 bills. Rihanna’s one-year-old boy looked equally as stylish. He wore a denim jacket and jeans of his own while being cradled in his mother’s arms.

Pregnancy Looks Amazing on Rihanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rocky wasn’t spotted with his family for their night out on the town. However, it’s not entirely surprising as Rih has proven herself to be independent on more than one occasion. She’s kept the details of her second pregnancy as lowkey as her first. This suggests it’ll be some time before we find out what moniker the recording artists bestow upon their new addition. Seeing as all of their names start with R, we wouldn’t be surprised if that tradition continues with the latest Mayers-Fenty baby.

While Rihanna is enjoying her last few weeks with RZA as an only child, ASAP Rocky has been hitting up festival stages as he awaits the birth of his second child. On Sunday (July 23) night, the New Yorker headlined Rolling Loud Miami, where he appeared to diss Travis Scott while referring to Rih as his “b**ch,” leaving a bad taste in some people’s mouths. Read more about that at the link below, and find paparazzi photos of Bad Gal RiRi and her son here.

