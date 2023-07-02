It feels like just yesterday when Rihanna shared the news of her second pregnancy with the world, but as we move into July, it’s obvious that the singer’s due date is rapidly approaching. After a quick trip to Paris in support of Pharrell (whose Louis Vuitton campaign Rih recently modelled for), they headed off to her home country, Barbados, for some rest and relaxation in the sun before becoming a family of four. It hasn’t been all play as Rocky was filming a music video last week. Nevertheless, his girlfriend is ensuring he gets his share of play too.

On Sunday (July 2), adorable videos of Rihanna showing off her snowcone-making skills began going viral. The 35-year-old has a natural glow to her, wearing an unbuttoned denim skirt and a black tank top to show off her ready-to-burst baby bump. According to Just Jared, “Snowcone Man” Andrew Maynard specially delivered the sweet treat to the National Hero, and the Bad Gal happily obliged to pose for a photo with him and Rocky.

Rihanna Has a Blast in Barbados Ahead of Baby No. 9

It’s been said that Rihanna had a serious craving for snowcones, and was happy to treat herself in ginger and coconut flavours. As for the New Yorker, he mixed coconut and Hennessy, clearly enjoying his time in Barbados. It’s unclear how long the lovers plan to stay, but we’re certainly enjoying seeing them in their natural element.

As she nears closer to giving birth to her and ASAP Rocky’s second baby, Rihanna has nothing but “Love on the Brain.” She’s likely not planning on sharing new music with us anytime soon, but still, that didn’t stop the island gyal from bragging about a major streaming milestone on social media last week. Read what Rih had to say at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

