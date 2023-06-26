Rihanna is one of the most fashionable artists in the entire world. Overall, she has been to numerous fashion shows and even has her own lines of clothes. For instance, Savage x Fenty has been a huge name in the business. However, as we reported over the weekend, she is stepping down from the line and has handed over the CEO reigns to someone else. Hillary Super will take over, marking a huge shift after five years with the brand. Either way, it is clear that Riri has plenty of other projects on the horizon.

Additionally, as you can imagine, Rihanna was just in Paris for Fashion Week. This edition of Fashion Week was particularly huge as it marked Pharrell’s first collection with Louis Vuitton. The Spring/Summer 2024 show was a huge one as there were performances from Jay-Z, Pharrell, and even new music from Clipse. Riri and ASAP Rocky were on hand for this show, and their presence was most definitely felt. Now, however, Rihanna is front and center in the latest Louis Vuitton campaign video.

Rihanna In Another Campaign

This new video was posted on YouTube today by the official Louis Vuitton channel. Throughout the 41-second clip, Rihanna can be seen in the street repping the new LV line, while also carrying some handbags. In a statement, the brand said the campaign was “created to alter perceptions, challenge history, and evolve an existing legacy. Personified by a pregnant Rihanna – a symbol of human empowerment and the quintessential everyday icon – the men’s campaign reflects the re-contextualization at the core of Pharrell Williams’ approach to the maison.”

For those of you out there who enjoy high fashion, this new campaign is probably very exciting. It will be interesting to see what else Pharrell is able to do over the coming years. Let us know your first impressions of Pharrell’s first LV collection, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

