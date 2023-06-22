Young musical artist Billie Eilish is doling out love in droves. While she showed her adoration for Megan Thee Stallion earlier in the year, she now turns her attention to hip-hop superstar Rihanna. And she isn’t the only hype girl. Rapper Latto showered Rihanna with praise as well. Speaking to Vogue due to the launch of her newest perfume fragrance, Eilish No. 2, Billie touched on not only Rihanna’s awe-inspiring aura but her own style as well. “I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy,” she said. “Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl.”

Billie Eilish continues: “I’m also feminine, and I’m also sexy, and I’m also cute, and I’m also just like, none of the above, and I’m just me.” With RiRi as a role model, Billie is finding ways to remove fan negativity from her life. She uses baths, big dogs, and family time as methods of focusing on what’s important in her life. As she enters the perfume scene with a splash, she wants to shed some of that tomboy essence, a defining feature at the beginning of her music career. Being everything and nothing at the same time allows Eilish to transcend identity while still being able to play in all the arenas.

Billie Eilish and Rihanna’s Recent Successes

Billie Eilish not only has a new fragrance out. She’s advocating for less body shaming and feeling more comfortable in her own skin. “I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel,” the singer admitted. “But then also that might be a load of bullsh*t because it still hurts my feelings like a [sonofab*tch].” She last played in concert in December of last year. Her most recent venture is acting; she played a cult leader character in Amazon Prime’s Swarm, which came out in March.

As for Rihanna, she receives this Billie Eilish praise in the midst of her second pregnancy. After dominating the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, she has since gone to multiple fashion shows and musical events, including being name-dropped as A$AP Rocky’s “beautiful wife” at a Spotify Beach Concert in Paris. Safe to say, Rihanna’s basking in the spotlight without having to do too much at the moment. Both women are crushing it in their respective fields, and even beyond.

