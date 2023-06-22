A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have quickly become one of the definitive showbiz couples of their era, turning heads wherever they go. Most recently, fans spotted Rihanna enjoying Rocky’s Spotify-sponsored performance at Cannes last night. But it was more than just her presence at the show that was drawing attention. Though her new baby bump in a sheer black and tan dress is definitely a contender for what left fans talking the most, it was something Rocky said that takes the cake. According to Page Six, Rocky gave RiRi a shoutout, referring to her as his wife.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf*cking building!,” A$AP Rocky said during a break in his second performance. The pair already have one child together with another one on the way. Many hoped that Rihanna’s Superbowl performance would come with an announcement of new music, but it mostly served to announce a second child. Still, it’s unclear what Rocky means when he refers to Rihanna as his “wife.” Though he’s likely just using it as a term of endearment, neither artist has responded to questions about the phrasing yet.

A$AP Rocky Pulls Out The “W” Word With Rihanna

Their attention-grabbing night at Cannes follows a Tuesday night where they were also making headlines. A few weeks ago Rihanna was named the face of Pharrell’s upcoming debut collection as head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton. The couple was in the house for the revealing of the collection at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. They joined a deep roster of celebrity guests including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian, and many more. Pusha T and his brother No Malice even showed up and debuted a brand new Clipse song for the event.

All the “wife” talk coming from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna follows a report last month about their supposed marriage status. The rumor stated that they were “in no rush” to get married despite being fully committed to each other. What do you think of A$AP Rocky calling Rihanna his wife on stage? Let us know in the comment section below.

