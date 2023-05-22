couple
- ReviewsJaden Smith And His Girlfriend Have Fans Cracking Jokes Over Their New SelfieFans are loving his contemplative face. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsChloe & Halle Bailey's Brother & Diddy's Daughter Reportedly DatingThe two teens seemingly spent Valentine's Day together.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsCommon & Jennifer Hudson Confirm Relationship In Upcoming InterviewCommon and Jennifer Hudson are officially a couple.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé And Jay-Z Looked Stunning At LeBron James' Birthday PartyThe couple stepped out looking fabulous. By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna & Derrick Milano's Adorable New Photos Prove They're Happier Than Ever"I thank God for giving me direction and purpose," Blac Chyna says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicHalle Bailey & DDG Can't Contain Their Laughter During Usher Challenge: WatchFans are glad to see Halle Bailey and DDG in good spirits, particularly amid the pregnancy rumors they've been dealing with as of late. By Caroline Fisher
- GossipAre Desiigner And Lyrica Anderson Dating? Duo Spends Thanksgiving TogetherThe two seemed quite close in the "Love & Hip Hop" star's latest IG story post, which caught many fans by surprise.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBirdman And Toni Braxton Share A Lazy Sunday Selfie TogetherBirdman and Braxton reminded fans online that they're together. By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearChrissy Teigen & John Legend Don The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp "The Idol" CostumesEveryone's favorite social media couple ended up being everyone's favorite pop-cult toxic duo for Hallow's Eve.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAshanti Surprises Nelly With Custom Convertible, Lovebirds Enjoy Throwbacks On Night OutFans note that Nelly and Ashanti are glowing lately, and think their rekindled romance is responsible.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shares Sweet Selfie And Thanks JT After Admitting Their Relationship "Isn't In The Best Shape"Looks like the two love each other still.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis Look Stunning At Jason Lee EventThe couple cleans up good.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis Hold Hands In Cute Photos Taken After This Weekend's ConcertMaybe "Stewie" isn't done with MILF Music after all.By Hayley Hynes
- TechKanye West's Twitter Return In The Works As Social Media Expresses Concern For Bianca CensoriAn Austrlian psychologist has shared her thoughts on Ye's seemingly controlling behaviour in his relationships.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJoe Budden Delivers Heartfelt Message To His GirlfriendJoe Budden got sentimental on social media. By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsAdam 22 & Lena The Plug Talk About Her Recent Sex TapeThe married couple discussed Lena's recent film with another adult actor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFat Joe Believes Meagan Good Is Right In Supporting Jonathan Majors In Court"I need a woman to hold me down," the New York rap icon stated.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicA$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna His "Wife" During ShowA$AP Rocky used a choice word to describe Rihanna that caught fans attention.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearSummer Walker & Lil Meech: R&B Singer Seems Unbothered By Chain SituationEarlier this week, Summer found herself sliding into the DMs of a woman who posted up wearing Lil Meech's chain.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface & Chrisean Rock Look Healed In New Pregnancy PictureIs the California rapper ready to stand by Chrisean and their child?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Can't Let Go Of Lil Meech In New PicMeech previously called Summer out for "watching Maury too much."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKanye West & Bianca Censori's Unusual Fashion Antics ContinueYe remains in his football fashion killa era, though it remains unclear what the vision for his wife is at this time.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKodak Black Gets Handsy With Maranda JohnsonA recent clip shows Kodak Black getting handsy with the mother of one of his kids.By Caroline Fisher