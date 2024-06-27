Fredo Bang Prompts Viral Debate After His Meet & Greet Photos With A Fan Couple Surface

Many thought that this particular fan interaction was a little too close for comfort, but Fredo Bang is happy to please his supporters' requests.

Fredo Bang is on tour right now, and while there's a lot to talk about when it comes to his performances, his extracurricular offerings are the main topic this time around. Moreover, he recently went viral for a meet and greet picture with a fan couple, the female parter of which asked both him and her male partner to kiss her on the cheek at the same time. "She living out her fantasy," the "You Hate Me" rapper wrote on his Instagram Story alongside laughing emojis and a repost of his IG post with the picture. At least she let her boo take a picture with Fredo afterwards, so it seems like there were no cuck-related hard feelings as many social media users speculated.

Still, we know that Fredo Bang would much rather deal with fans who want to get weird with their meet and greet photos rather than disrespectful ones. Recently, he called out an unknown individual or a mystery group of people online who vandalized his friend's gravesite. "I want one of you tuff a** n***as to claim this," the Baton Rouge MC wrote along with some snapshots of the desecrated resting place. Even with all the animosity that could result from being a famous artist, this took things way farther than they should've gone.

Fredo Bang's Viral Meet & Greet Pictures

Elsewhere, though, we know that Fredo Bang is by no means immune to some lewd or romantically juicy headlines every once in a while. As such, maybe this meet and greet picture should come as little surprise, but this was probably just an artist making their fans' day no matter how bizarre the request may be at face value. But along this scandalous line, he recently addressed a rumor that he paid $35,000 for sex with Jada Kingdom. It didn't really go anywhere, but it flooded both of their social media coverages for a quick second.

Also, we know that Fredo Bang is a big crusher (see his infatuation with Coi Leray as a prime example), so we're not ruling out that he may have had his own jokes for this couple's male partner. But as odd as fans may be in person, celebrities always carry that burden of playing nice and making their supporters happy. Maybe he was taken aback at first, or maybe nobody made a big deal out of this at all. Looking back, that's probably the right and reasonable decision here; it's just a photo, after all.