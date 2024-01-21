Fredo Bang Says Rod Wave Has Ignored Him Since He Linked With NBA YoungBoy

Fredo Bang's recent VladTV interview with DJ Vlad held some interesting reflections on his relationships with Rod Wave and NBA YoungBoy. For those unaware, Fredo and YB had beef in the past, and it's unclear whether the latter is still hung up on it or not. Regardless, he told the media personality that Rod hasn't spoken to him in a long time, probably ever since he started becoming one of YoungBoy's closest collaborators and friends in the industry. Still, the Baton Rouge native didn't indicate any ill will towards either of them, but said that he thought Wave would be able to put differences aside and reach across the aisle to both.

Furthermore, Fredo Bang explained how he doesn't like to pick sides in beefs whose main actors haven't wronged him or a loved one personally in any way. This is very interesting because his beef with NBA YoungBoy was something that he downplayed back in 2021, but tensions sremain. However, on that note, nothing big really happened to indicate they don't like each other. As such, perhaps this is an opportunity to open a conversation between the three and let bygones be bygones.

Fredo Bang Reflects On NBA YoungBoy & Rod Wave Relationships: Watch

Another relationship that Fredo Bang is thinking about a lot right now is that of YNW Melly, who's still awaiting his retrial in his double murder case. "I know a lot of people who have been in a situation like that waiting years and years and year," he said of Melly's mistrial and retrial process. "I just feel bad because I know he’s ready to get it over with. We ain’t even talked in a minute, because they stripped him of all his phone privileges, and stuff. He can’t even use the phone. So it’s been a very long time since I talked to him."

Meanwhile, the Yes, I'm Sad artist artist is busy with some bizarre antics online, mostly related to commenting on other celebrities' OnlyFans accounts. Even though he's got a lot going on in his life right now, at least he leaves some room for fun. All we can ask for is that Fredo Bang stays true to his word. With that in mind, for more on him, Rod Wave, and NBA YoungBoy, keep checking in with HNHH.

