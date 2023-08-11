youngboy
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Claims She Was Kidnapped On IG Live, Gives UpdateIt's unclear what exactly happened here and how Arcola was able to make it out, but she seemed to update fans shortly after.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Gets Fiery Again On New Single "We shot him in his head huh": StreamIt's another YouTube-only release for the Baton Rouge spitter, complete with a music video, but that doesn't make it hit any less hard.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFredo Bang Says Rod Wave Has Ignored Him Since He Linked With NBA YoungBoyThe Baton Rouge native spoke on how he doesn't like to pick sides in beefs between people that have never wronged him personally.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Assists Tre Savage On New Song & Music Video "FYN": StreamTre's a newcomer in the game, and through this soulful but still hard-hitting single, he enlisted the Baton Rouge MC for a strong introduction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Drags DJ Akademiks On His Burner AccountThe Baton Rouge rapper clowned the media personality for always posting about him despite their pretty strong rivalry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Addresses His Substance Abuse & Thoughts On RehabGravedigger Mountain's overlord thinks people see drugs as a part of his image, and expressed wishes to get rid of them little by little.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Blasts Reporter For J. Cole Collab Question During InterviewApparently, the 24-year-old took issue with the reporter's "clout-chasing," as he seemingly didn't green-light this clip.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Dresses As Santa Claus To Take Kids SleddingIn addition to giving the young folks a treat, the Baton Rouge spitter also previewed a new song that (slightly) captures the Christmas spirit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Warns People To Quit Trying To "Hurt" Him: WatchCould this be aimed at recent critics of his work like Joe Budden, or is it just another one of his vague social media threats?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Trashes NBA YoungBoy: WatchThe Slaughterhouse rapper said that YB is "horrible," and that labels are starting to regret their decision to push his music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Claims He Let Two Women Beat Her Up In Front Of SonShe posted harrowing images of the alleged attack and her post-brawl surgery, so we advise readers to proceed with caution.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Drops Surprise New Single & Music Video, "Slime Examination": StreamThis new melodic and unpredictable performance from the Baton Rouge star might be a single to his upcoming "Decided 2."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSuge Knight's Praise For NBA YoungBoy: "He Marches To His Own Beat"From one generation of street-heavy and confrontational hip-hop to another, this is an unsurprising co-sign to witness.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Celebrates Birthday With Push-Up Challenge: WatchHappy 24th, YB... now drop and give us 24.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Didn't Diss NBA YoungBoy On New Verse, Manager Ib Claims"N***as makin’ threats and I laugh, that’s ’cause you ain’t a threat / Don’t ask how I feel ’bout no rappers, s**t, they okay, I guess," Cole rapped.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTyler, The Creator Posts NBA YoungBoy On His Instagram StoryFans will probably clamor for another song from this duo following their surprisingly sweet collab, "WUSYANAME."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYK Osiris Blasts Foolio For Claiming He Dropped NBA YoungBoy's LocationOsiris doesn't want any smoke in Florida, and expressed frustration over always having to respond to the drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearNBA YoungBoy Is The Face Of Supreme's Latest AdThe rapper even wore his Opium chain that had fans thinking that he's dropping a collab album with Playboi Carti.By Gabriel Bras Nevares