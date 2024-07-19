Tony Yayo Thinks NBA YoungBoy Has Too Much Money To Be Worrying About Prison Time

YoungBoy is currently in a legal bind thanks to alleged prescription drug fraud, but Tony Yayo says he shouldn't break a sweat over it.

Tony Yayo's latest interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV let his fans know that he's about the money above all other things. Moreover, at one point during their conversation, they got around to discussing NBA YoungBoy's 48-charge case for alleged prescription drug fraud, which has found the rapper in yet another legal bind. However, according to the G-Unit affiliate, YB doesn't really need to worry about prison time or about facing criminal charges when he's sitting on so much money. In fact, Tony said that he would spend ten years in prison for $100 million without flinching, suggesting that this amount would do far more for others rather than just himself.

Furthermore, this statement from Tony Yayo emerged amid reports of YoungBoy's earnings during his house arrest period. According to Wack 100, his prolific release schedule and commercial relationship to his music (masters, publishing, distribution, etc.) netted him anywhere between $50 million to $100 million within a single year. The Baton Rouge MC has certainly dropped a lot of material while out in Utah, but that doesn't stop these numbers from being quite impressive. Of course, we don't really know for sure how much money he actually generated, but with such a ravenous fanbase, we guess we can't express too much surprise.

Tony Yayo Speaks On NBA YoungBoy's Legal Issues And His Financial Success

Still, other rappers on VladTV have had other thoughts on YoungBoy's situation, with Boosie Badazz being one guest who offered a more empathetic perspective. "I just feel like when you need help, you need help," he remarked. "I was facing jail time. This is right before I went, and I couldn't get off the weed and codeine. I needed help. When I got to prison, I did more codeine than I was doing on the streets. I needed help. It was no amount of time that I was facing that could make me get off it... I was sent straight to prison, I was never even offered rehab."