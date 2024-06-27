Drake Critics Can't Go To Canada, According To Tony Yayo

Tony Yayo claims there are some "wild" people in Canada.

Drake's viral lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar had nearly everyone chiming in and continues to have fans talking to this day. According to Tony Yayo, however, there could have been even more peers who wanted to share their opinions on the feud. During a recent interview with VladTV, he explained that some people may have chosen to keep their takes to themselves to not ruin their ability to travel to Canada.

“You can't really give your opinion because n*ggas still wanna go to Canada," he began, "You don't wanna say something about Drake and now you can't go to Canada. You got wild n***as in Canada like Pressa, Bun, and Top5." While Tony Yayo's claims are still up for debate, he appears to be on to something, at least when it comes to Top5.

Tony Yayo Discusses Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Viral Feud

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar hosted his eagerly anticipated "Pop Out" event at the Forum in LA, and countless fans and fellow artists were in attendance. The Weeknd was even spotted in the crowd after he seemingly took shots at the Toronto-born performer on a collab with Future and Metro Boomin. Top5 made it clear that he felt some type of way about his appearance, and was quick to air his thoughts on social media.

"@theweeknd you started doing coke now [you're] from Compton?" he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Wait till my GGs see you." The Weeknd has yet to respond to the apparent threat, though social media users have. they immediately clowned him for going after The Weeknd, who didn't seem to want any smoke. What do you think of Tony Yayo claiming that Drake critics can't travel to Canada? Do you agree with him or not? What about his take on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

