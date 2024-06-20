The Weeknd Receives Apparent Threat From Top5 Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out”

Top5 is not happy with The Weeknd.

Kendrick Lamar hosted his eagerly awaited "Pop Out" event at the Forum in LA last night, and as expected, he was joined by an impressive series of special guests. Dr. Dre, Tyler, The Creator, Jay Rock, YG, and many more took the stage, while others simply stopped by to watch the historic performance unfold. The Weeknd was one of them and was spotted having a blast in the crowd.

For those who don't recall, The Weeknd seemingly dissed Drake on a collab with Future and Metro Boomin. As a result, he was called out by name on Drake's track "Family Matters." He didn't appear to get involved much more than that, though he was still sure to show up to support Kendrick at the highly anticipated performance, which was his first since his viral feud with Drake.

Top5 Reacts To The Weeknd's Appearance At Kendrick Lamar's Show

Not everyone's happy that he showed up, however. Toronto rapper Top5 recently took to Instagram to issue what appears to be an alleged threat. Moreover, he accused The Weeknd of using drugs. "@theweeknd you started doing coke now [you're] from Compton?" he wrote. "Wait till my GGs see you." It's unclear exactly why Top5 is so upset with The Weeknd, but it's possible that he simply feels like he should do a better job of repping Toronto.

Either way, he's getting clowned for the alleged threat in No Jumper's comments section. "Bro threatening a dude who make love songs," one Instagram user jokes. "Beefing with the weekend is cr*zy," another claims. What do you think of Top5's reaction to The Weeknd's appearance at Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" even in LA? Are you surprised or not? Is he going overboard? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.