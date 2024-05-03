The Weeknd Now Owns 2 Of The Top 5 Most Streamed Albums In Spotify History

The Weeknd is one of the biggest stars in the music industry by almost any metric. But even with his commercial dominance already established, what The Weeknd has accomplished on Spotify is astonishing. He currently holds the record for the most-streamed song on the platform and it isn't even close. His mega-hit "Blinding Lights" is the only song on the platform to be streamed more than 4 billion times and sits with over 400 million more streams than second place. Additionally he's spent much of the past few years as the number-one most-streamed artist on the platform with Taylor Swift periodically taking the title over.

But it isn't just his singles that rack up impressive amounts of plays, his albums do too. His 2020 album After Hours, which includes "Blinding Lights" just became the 5th most streamed album on the streaming service. That came after it surpassed Dua Lipa's 2017 self-titled debut to enter the top 5. He also holds the third most-streamed album on the platform with his 2016 record Starboy. He's in pretty successful company with Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti leading the way, Ed Sheeran's divide in second, and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at fourth.

The Weeknd recently made waves for a massive donation he made to help feed victims of the ongoing conflict in Palestine. It's the second massive donation he's made with this newest one focusing on providing loaves of bread for hundreds of thousands. It also looked for a bit like the R&B star would be involved in a major rap beef. He appeared on Future & Metro Boomin's two new albums this year, which served as a lightning rod for beef. Despite that he's been quiet in the weeks following their release.

