The Weeknd Now Owns 2 Of The Top 5 Most Streamed Albums In Spotify History

BYLavender Alexandria412 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

He's notoriously dominant on the platform.

The Weeknd is one of the biggest stars in the music industry by almost any metric. But even with his commercial dominance already established, what The Weeknd has accomplished on Spotify is astonishing. He currently holds the record for the most-streamed song on the platform and it isn't even close. His mega-hit "Blinding Lights" is the only song on the platform to be streamed more than 4 billion times and sits with over 400 million more streams than second place. Additionally he's spent much of the past few years as the number-one most-streamed artist on the platform with Taylor Swift periodically taking the title over.

But it isn't just his singles that rack up impressive amounts of plays, his albums do too. His 2020 album After Hours, which includes "Blinding Lights" just became the 5th most streamed album on the streaming service. That came after it surpassed Dua Lipa's 2017 self-titled debut to enter the top 5. He also holds the third most-streamed album on the platform with his 2016 record Starboy. He's in pretty successful company with Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti leading the way, Ed Sheeran's divide in second, and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at fourth.

Read More: The Weeknd's Tour Makes Big Economic Impact In Colombia

The Weeknd's Latest Spotify Achievement

The Weeknd recently made waves for a massive donation he made to help feed victims of the ongoing conflict in Palestine. It's the second massive donation he's made with this newest one focusing on providing loaves of bread for hundreds of thousands. It also looked for a bit like the R&B star would be involved in a major rap beef. He appeared on Future & Metro Boomin's two new albums this year, which served as a lightning rod for beef. Despite that he's been quiet in the weeks following their release.

What do you think of The Weeknd having two of the top five most-streamed albums of all time on Spotify? Are there any albums in the top 5 that you're surprised to see there? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is The Weeknd's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn' Concert, Mexico CityMusicThe Weeknd Breaks Spotify's All-Time Monthly Listener Record2.2K
Patrick McMullan, Sean Zanni & Mike Roach/Getty ImagesMusicBad Bunny, The Weeknd & Joe Rogan Dominate Spotify 2020 "Wrapped" Lists1.8K
The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn' Concert, Mexico CityMusicThe Weekend Tops 12 Billion Streams On Spotify In 20231.8K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMediaMusicThe Weeknd Hits Another Billion-Stream Milestone2.9K