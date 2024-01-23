The Weeknd Breaks Spotify's All-Time Monthly Listener Record

The Weeknd isn't just the most listened-to artist in the entire world on Spotify, he's reaching record-breaking new highs. He's been the top artist on the platform for much of the past few years though occasionally Taylor Swift has briefly taken the title. But since his 2021 smash hit "Blinding Lights" became the most streamed song on the platform and the first to be streamed 4 billion times, he's run away with the title and his record.

Now in addition to having the most streamed song on all of Spotify, he now has the record for the most monthly listeners. He recently became the first artist to ever hit 115 million monthly listeners and currently sits at 115,368,010. What's even more impressive is that he hasn't released a new studio album in almost two full years. Dawn FM was released in early 2022, though he's stayed busy since then. He released his Live At SoFi Stadium live album in 2023 and followed it up with a deluxe version of his 2016 hit record Starboy. That included his smash hit remix of "Die For You" with Ariana Grande.

The Weeknd Breaks Another Spotify Record

Since the release of After Hours and Dawn FM The Weeknd has teased that the albums are part of a trilogy. As a result, fans have been anticipating a third project to complete the series sometime soon. He recently took to Instagram to double down on the teases with a new post. It features the album covers of his past two records followed by a third, which is currently just a blank question mark.

The post sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about when they might be getting a new album. Though there's no concrete information available at the time it seems like he's gearing up to complete the era soon. What do you think of The Weeknd breaking the record for most monthly listeners on Spotify all time? Let us know in the comment section below.

