Grimes Disappointed By Cancelation Of The Weeknd’s “The Idol” Show

Grimes is no stranger to using her social media and various interviews to express her thoughts on all kinds of issues. One of those is The Idol. During the controversial run of The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s show on HBO, Grimes often tweeted in favor of it. That’s why she was one of the first people that came to mind for many after a recent announcement. The future of the show had been speculated on for months after it received decent commercial success but took an unbelievable critical beating. Earlier this week, HBO officially confirmed that the show would not be returning for a second season.

Grimes took to Twitter to react to the defacto cancelation. “Call me crazy but I rly loved the idol. I feel like they didn’t have time to finish it but it reminded me of perfect blue meets basic instinct kinda? I wish they could have another season to rly get into the Machiavellian femme fatale arc w Depp.” She continued to compare the show to cult classic Perfect Blue and muse on where the show could have gone. “When I saw perfect blue my main thought was it would have been better if she was the villain. I feel like the idol was gonna go there but it felt like they didn’t have enough time to get there.” Check out the entire post below.

Read More: Grimes Gives AI Generators Permission To Use Her Voice

Grimes Shares Where She Hoped “The Idol” Would Go

Call me crazy but I rly loved the idol. I feel like they didn’t have time to finish it but it reminded me of perfect blue meets basic instinct kinda? I wish they could have another season to rly get into the Machiavellian femme fatale arc w Depp. https://t.co/KVIddsqcHS — Feyd H (@Grimezsz) August 29, 2023

This is far from the only time Grimes has shared controversial views online. Earlier this month she took to Twitter to defend Doja Cat and Lizzo, who were both going through their own kinds of controversies. She defended Doja after the “Paint The Town Red” singer picked a fight with her own fanbase over their support.

Perhaps more controversially, Grimes spoke out in support of Lizzo. The “About Damn Time” singer is facing some serious allegations of workplace harassment in a lawsuit brought on by three former dancers. What do you think about Grimes take on The Idol being canceled? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Julia Fox & Grimes Discuss Dangers Of Photoshop For Celebrities

[Via]