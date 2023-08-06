Grimes Praises Doja Cat And Defends Lizzo

Grimes has weighed in on two of the biggest points of “discourse” currently circulating on the internet. Doja Cat recently released her new single “Paint the Town Red” to widespread praise. However, the somewhat controversial singer has also come under fire for the way she responds to fans on social media. Last month, Doja posted and then deleted comments disparaging her fanbase. “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything,” she tweeted at a fan account. “I don’t though because I don’t even know y’all,” she tweeted at another person. The person in question had asked her to say she loved her fans.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been sued by three of her former dancers on claims of creating a toxic work environment. Lizzo herself has been accused of forcing dancers into sexually uncomfortable situations, including pressuring dancers into touching a nude dancer in Amsterdam. Furthermore, Lizzo has been accused of firing a dancer after the dancer stood up to her after the singer accused her dance team of drinking on the job. Meanwhile, the captain of Lizzo’s dance team has been accused of forcing their religious beliefs onto people and weight-shaming dancers.

Read More: Lizzo’s Instagram numbers tank after lawsuit becomes public

Grimes Wades Into The Discourse

This is simply a masterpiece. I don't think it's cool to lash out at fans but I don't think anyone can truly understand the psychic perils of fame unless they've been thru it. And I've never seen genius without dragon energy.



Doja has always been a friend and deeply kind… https://t.co/DWWDSrAjPg — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 5, 2023

I love Lizzo. Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later. Mebe shit is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was "cool", and… — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 6, 2023

Grimes praised Doja for “Paint the Town Red” while also pushing back on her online behavior. “This is simply a masterpiece. I don’t think it’s cool to lash out at fans but I don’t think anyone can truly understand the psychic perils of fame unless they’ve been thru it. And I’ve never seen genius without dragon energy. Doja has always been a friend and deeply kind person to me. She’s one of my favorite artists ever I hate when an artist gets cancelled and we’re all quiet cuz we don’t want guilt by association. Doja will be one of greatest artists of all time and we all know it and idc if I get in trouble for fucking adoring this. Damn,” Grimes said, retweeting a clip from the song.

“I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch. Mebe shit is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was “cool”, and she checked in in me when no one cared. I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents. I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I’d never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed 💜 tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it’s greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing,” she said of Lizzo.

Grimes Invokves Fascism While Defending Lizzo

modern democracy is built on the principal of "innocent until proven guilty"



Curious how so many speak loudly against fascism, yet demand a dismantling of the precarious luxury of freedom so few besides them – the very most privileged in all of history – have ever lived.… — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 6, 2023

Later, Grimes also tweeted about “democracy” in a post that felt very much inspired by her earlier comments about Lizzo. “modern democracy is built on the principal of “innocent until proven guilty” Curious how so many speak loudly against fascism, yet demand a dismantling of the precarious luxury of freedom so few besides them – the very most privileged in all of history – have ever lived. How did this rhetorical trap overtake our civilization?” the singer tweeted.

[via][via][via]