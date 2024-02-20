- MusicNicki Minaj And Husband Sued For Alleged Backstage Assault, X-Rays Included In EvidenceMinaj has yet to respond to the lawsuit spawning from a 2019 incident. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTaylor Swift Leaves Australia After Her Dad Is Accused Of Assaulting PhotographerShe's headed to Singapore for the next shows on her Eras Tour.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBenny The Butcher Claims To Have Turned Down A Meeting With Donald TrumpBenny made some comments in support of the former president last year. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicScHoolboy Q Plays Jay-Z His New Album "Blue Lips" Ahead Of Release This WeekTHe TDE MC even sHouted out a specific Hip-Hop Twitter account for making it Happen, building up even more Hype for tHis anticipated LP.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Alchemist Teases J. Cole CollabWhen the two linked up for Benny The Butcher's "Johnny P's Caddy," it resulted in one of the decade's best tracks so far.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSiR Apologizes For Misogynistic Tweet About Kai Cenat StreamSiR deleted his original tweet after fans criticized his language. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsCam Newton Seemingly Involved In Brawl: WatchCam Newton appears to have been involved in a big fight at a youth football tournament.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureScHoolboy Q Doesn't Want Bobbi Althoff InterviewThe rapper blew off a fan who tried to suggest the idea.By Ben Mock
- MusicBig Sean, Logic, & More Trend As Fans Debate Worst Bars Of All TimePlenty rappers are being trolled on Twitter as fans argue the worst lyrics of all time.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Calls Out XXL Magazine For Coverage Of "Old Days"Durk urged the outlet to listen to the whole track.By Ben Mock
- MusicJPEGMAFIA Blasts Freddie Gibbs, He Responds UnbotheredPeggy unleashed a scathing Twitter rant against the Indiana MC, and the two "Vultures" collaborators are causing a fan divide.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Blames His Late Album Release On His LabelHe claims the label was late uploading the project. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsCharles Barkley Obliterated For Endorsing Nikki Haley And Excusing Her Past Comments About RacismFans were blindsided by Barkley's willingness to let Haley do PR for her campaign on his show.By Ben Mock
- MusicDid Kid Cudi Just Shade Childish Gambino?Kid Cudi had a blunt answer for a fan.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Offered A Return To "Today" Show After Dressing Room DramaWhether or not she will accept the invite is to be seen.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Sports New Face Mask At Pro Soccer Game In ItalyThe look is starting to become a hallmark for West.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKiller Mike Faces Fan Criticism For Giving Bad Advice To A ChildIn the video, Mike addresses a classroom full of children controversially.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNormani's Twitter Stan Account Put On Blast As Critics Speculate Singer Runs ProfileThe Fifth Harmony alum's debut album appears to be almost ready for the world's ears.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly's New Tattoo Has Fans StunnedHe got his arms and torso covered up and fans couldn't believe it.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals 6 Things She's Learned About The BarbzNicki Minaj says the Barbz "are different."By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Drops New Nike Collab "Hot Girl Systems"The new collab already has pieces selling out. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCoi Leray Has Her Male Fans Tripping Over Themselves After Dropping Sultry Studio VideoCoi continues to have fans in a tizzy.By Alexander Cole