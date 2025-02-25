Kanye West Compares Himself To Michael Jordan And Quits Twitter Again

Kanye West has managed a miraculous feat. He was once the most celebrated artist of his era. Now, the rapper has polarized just about everybody who previously cheered him on. Twitter has played a massive role in this unfortunate rebrand. Kanye West has said just about everything he can to elicit reactions from people, but now he's called it quits. The rapper took to Twitter (X, whatever) on Monday night to claim he was done with the app once and for all. He also complimented himself, in classic Kanye fashion.

"I quit Twitter for now," he wrote. There's some humor to be found in the fact that even Kanye West, an avid Elon Musk supporter, still calls the app by its old name. We digress. So does the rapper, though, as he likens his social media retirement to that of Michael Jordan. "They deleted my last tweet," Kanye West added. "Jordan leaving the NBA." It's worth noting that Jordan came back from retirement twice. West is similarly bad when it comes to his self-imposed social media exiles. He quit Twitter as recently as Super Bowl Sunday, when he not only posted pornography but criticized Halftime Show performer and former collaborator, Kendrick Lamar.

Was Kanye West Banned From Twitter?

West provided a bit more context when he "quit" Twitter on February 10. "It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board," he explained. "It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and good night." He was back less than a week later. West was not banned from the app, the way he was in December 2022 when he violated rules "against incitement to violence." He appears free to return whenever he pleases.

The uncertainty surrounding Kanye West's politics and worldviews has recently extended to his love life. The rapper was rumored to be heading for a divorce from wife Bianca Censori. No divorce paperwork has been filed, but TMZ reported that both parties have reached out to lawyers. West and Censori were seen at the L.A. premiere of a film they both worked on Saturday night. Censori stars in the film, and West said he produced in an all-caps Instagram post promoting it.